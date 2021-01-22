Malawi: Chakwera, Chilima Mourn Semphere

22 January 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

President Lazarus Chakwera has joined hundreds of people who are paying tributes to the chairperson of Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC) who succumbed to covid-19 on Thursday.

In his condolence message, Chakwera says Semphere was elected to the position of chairperson of MHRC just a few months ago.

"Reverend Semphere had dedicated his life to the service of Christ Church and the country as evidenced by the various offices he held throughout his life," says Chakwera.

Also mourning Semphere are UTM and Second Lady Mrs Mary Chilima who posted in various social media platforms describing how the country has lost in the death of Semphere, described as humble by many people but a great teacher and preacher.

Apart from being a preacher, Semphere was also a writer and journalist who founded the Trans World Radio and was a columnist.

