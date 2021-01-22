Malawi: Attorney General Silungwe Back in Office After Covid-19 Onslaught

Attorney General Chikosa Silungwe will be back in office on Monday after he was down with Covid-19.

Silungwe, who recently tested positive to Covid-19, has now tested negative.

The government's top lawyer said he plans to return to work Monday.

Chikosa said Malawians ought to stay positive in the war against Covid-19 which, he says, should eventually be won.

The Attorney General of Malawi sits in Cabinet.

At least two powerful Cabinet ministers have died of Covid-19, one is still sick and others have recovered.

Meanwhile, Thoko Mwapasa, wife to Professor Victor Mwapasa of College of Medicine has succumbed to Covid-19 barely four months after the loss of her elder brother Francis Mbilizi.

The family confirmed that Mbilizi, who was husband to Rosa Mbilizi, former Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) Deputy Commissioner General also succumbed to Covid-19.

Mwapasa will be buried this afternoon at HHI Cemetery in Blantyre