Kenya: Tharaka Nithi Police Officer Dies in Suspected Suicide

22 January 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Alex Njeru

A police officer attached to Nguruki Police Post in Maara Sub-county in Tharaka Nithi County on Thursday reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself at a neighbour's house.

Maara Police Commander Mohammed Jarso confirmed the incident and said the officer, 35-year-old Bruce Mwenda Kibaara, could have been suffering from depression.

"Initial investigations show that the officer took his own life but we are going on with investigations to establish what exactly transpired," said Mr Jarso.

Philis Nkinga told journalists that the officer came to her home, picked a panga then started cutting his throat.

Fearing an attack, she rushed to lock herself in her house and started screaming for help.

On hearing the screams, the villagers came and found the officer inside a small room, locked him inside then rushed to inform his colleagues at the police post, which is about 500m away.

Harriet Kinyua, Nkinga's daughter, said the officer, who comes from Muthambi in the same sub- county, is well-known to residents but has reportedly been sick for a long time.

