Kenya: DCI Detectives Question Kalonzo Over Yatta Land

22 January 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Steve Otieno

Detectives were on Friday morning questioning Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka over claims that he grabbed government land in Yatta.

Mr Musyoka presented himself at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations offices on Kiambu Road before 10am.

Last week, Deputy President William Ruto accused the former vice-president of having grabbed government land in Yatta.

"Some people are trying to insult me. You have been an MP, a Vice President, and Minister in almost all ministries yet where you are living is a government land. You have been in leadership for 40 years without doing anything and your only record is that you are living on government land which you have turned to be yours," DP Ruto fired at Mr Musyoka.

But on Monday the Wiper leader, while speaking at a press conference in Nairobi, went for the DP's jugular, stating that his claims about his Yatta Farm had no legal basis and challenged him to offer himself for investigations concerning a myriad of issues mainly touching on land.

On Friday afternoon, Mr Musyoka's legal team, which comprises of senators James Orengo and Mutula Kilonzo Jr, said the Wiper party leader will press charges against the deputy president.

"We have lodged a complaint with respect to several matters done by the DP. This is not about politics, it is about leaders and integrity. The law should deal with leaders who do not follow the Constitution regardless of their position," Mr Orengo said.

