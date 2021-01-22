Kenya: Police Hunting Down Man After Girlfriend Found Dead, Tied Body Set Ablaze in Kasarani

Homicide detectives in Kasarani, Nairobi have launched a manhunt for a middle-aged man who on Thursday afternoon allegedly killed his girlfriend and set her body on fire.

The burnt body of 34-year-old Margaret Muchemi, a resident of Njiru in Kasarani Sub-County, was found tied to a bed by neighbours who were responding to a fire at her house.

The mother of a 4-year-old who runs a private clinic in Mwiki, Kasarani is said to have had a dispute with her boyfriend over money he had reportedly lent her.

Kayole OCPD Paul Wambugu, while confirming the incident, said that a nanny who worked for her was sent on errands on Thursday morning when the suspect visited them.

"She was told to go and buy meat and not to come back in the house until she was called because she wanted to talk to her boyfriend in private," Wambugu said.

The nanny identified as Damaris Nyamusi later got a call from neighbours who informed her that their house was on fire only to rush back to find the neighbours trying to put out the fire.

After the fire was contained and they were able to access her employer's bedroom they found her arms and legs tied to the bed, and her body charred by the flames.

Her lover was nowhere to be seen and Nyamusi said it was the first time they had seen him.

Police said that it still remains unclear whether the suspect allegedly killed her over the debt or it was a case of love gone sour.

Police arrived at the scene at around 4pm and collected her body for preservation at City Mortuary were an autopsy is expected to be conducted to determine the cause of death.