Kenya: Local Arbitrators Chapter Publishes Scholarly Journal

Nairobi — The Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (Kenya Branch) has announced the publishing of the first edition of the Alternative Dispute Resolution journal for the year 2021.

The Alternative Dispute Resolution Journal Editor In Chief Dr Kariuki Muigua speaking when he confirmed the publishing described the current edition as an invaluable resource for scholars, Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) practitioners and other academics who seek information on conflict management.

The peer-reviewed and refereed journal, he said, provides a platform for scholarly discourse on pertinent issues across the whole spectrum of ADR mechanisms including arbitration, mediation, negotiation, construction adjudication and Traditional Dispute Resolution Mechanisms.

"ADR is a necessary ingredient in the quest for access to justice. Access to Justice is a key pillar to sustainable development. As Africa continues to position itself as a hub for Alternative Dispute Resolution, the Journal offers insight and perspective into some of the key concerns, challenges and opportunities for ADR in Africa," he said adding that, "ADR in Africa is not 'Alternative'. It is the first point of call for managing conflicts. Thus, the Journal seeks to enhance the use of ADR as a tool of access to justice to Africa by addressing some of the current concerns and emerging issues."

In the current edition, the Journal features well-researched articles by leading local and continental ADR Scholars and practitioners including High Court Judge Mary Kasango, Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, Kenya Vice Chairman Dr Wilfred Mutubwa, Treasurer Jacqueline Waihenya among other contributors.

The Alternative Dispute Resolution Journal Vol.9 No.1 2021 is a Souvenir Journal from the CIARB-K Conference themed 'Africa & ADR in an Evolving Landscape' held last November.

It covers topics such as: Making Kenya a Preferred Seat for International Arbitration; COVID-19, Construction Projects, Contracts and Disputes; Dispute Settlement Mechanisms Under the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement; Regional Courts and Arbitration, Third-Party Funding and Investment Arbitration; the Law Governing Capacity of Parties to Enter into an Arbitration Agreement; the Place Human Rights in Environmental and Natural Resources Conflicts Management in Kenya; Arbitration and Technology Related Disputes and Arbitration of Insurance Disputes.