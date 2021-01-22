Nigeria: Gunmen Abduct Mother, 2 Children in Suleja

21 January 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Adam Umar

A gang of armed men suspected to be kidnappers, on Tuesday evening, raided Chaza, a community on the outskirts of Suleja town in Niger State, abducting a woman and her two male children.

A source who spoke to our reporter said that the attackers got to the area in the early hours of Tuesday and went straight to the house where the woman was residing.

It was gathered that the husband of the woman, a civil servant working in Abuja, was their victim about five months ago, and a ransom was paid before he was released at the time.

"It seems they are targeting him again, but he wasn't at home this time around, so they left with his wife and their two children of between 22 and 25 years old," the source explained.

It was further learnt that the fourth victim is a young girl living in a nearby house, where she lives with her parents as tenants. The kidnappers who were said to have operated between 1 and 2 a.m. later left with their hostages on foot, passing through a bush path.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UK Slammed for Its 'Unethical' Poaching of African Health Workers
Who Killed Ethiopia's Respected Former Foreign Minister?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ugandan Court to Rule on Bobi Wine 'House Arrest' Case
'A Great Loss' - South Africans Mourn Minister Jackson Mthembu
Ethiopia's Textile Sector Hangs By Thread Amid Conflict

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.