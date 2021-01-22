Nigeria: Gunmen Abduct Mother, 2 Children in Suleja

A gang of armed men suspected to be kidnappers, on Tuesday evening, raided Chaza, a community on the outskirts of Suleja town in Niger State, abducting a woman and her two male children.

A source who spoke to our reporter said that the attackers got to the area in the early hours of Tuesday and went straight to the house where the woman was residing.

It was gathered that the husband of the woman, a civil servant working in Abuja, was their victim about five months ago, and a ransom was paid before he was released at the time.

"It seems they are targeting him again, but he wasn't at home this time around, so they left with his wife and their two children of between 22 and 25 years old," the source explained.

It was further learnt that the fourth victim is a young girl living in a nearby house, where she lives with her parents as tenants. The kidnappers who were said to have operated between 1 and 2 a.m. later left with their hostages on foot, passing through a bush path.