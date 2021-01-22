Nigeria: FCT - FCTA Alerts Residents On Fake Covid-19 Inspectors, Fraudsters

22 January 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Terkula Igidi

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has alerted residents on the activities of fraudsters who, under the guise of enforcing COVID-19 protocols, extort money from unsuspecting members of the public.

Head, Media and Enlightenment of FCT COVID-19 Enforcement Task force, Ikharo Attah, warned the public to be wary of such criminal elements that parade themselves as agents of government, but are not.

He debunked the allegations that members of his task force were involved in the criminal act, stressing that the FCT police command has launched a manhunt for the criminals.

"We actually work on the platform of integrity having been set up by the FCT Minister, Mallam Muhammad Musa Bello, under the chairmanship of the FCT Police Commissioner, Bala Ciroma. We don't go out asking people for money on issues relating to COVID-19 guidelines," Attah added.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UK Slammed for Its 'Unethical' Poaching of African Health Workers
Who Killed Ethiopia's Respected Former Foreign Minister?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ugandan Court to Rule on Bobi Wine 'House Arrest' Case
'A Great Loss' - South Africans Mourn Minister Jackson Mthembu
Ethiopia's Textile Sector Hangs By Thread Amid Conflict

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.