Nigeria: FCT - FCTA Alerts Residents On Fake Covid-19 Inspectors, Fraudsters

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has alerted residents on the activities of fraudsters who, under the guise of enforcing COVID-19 protocols, extort money from unsuspecting members of the public.

Head, Media and Enlightenment of FCT COVID-19 Enforcement Task force, Ikharo Attah, warned the public to be wary of such criminal elements that parade themselves as agents of government, but are not.

He debunked the allegations that members of his task force were involved in the criminal act, stressing that the FCT police command has launched a manhunt for the criminals.

"We actually work on the platform of integrity having been set up by the FCT Minister, Mallam Muhammad Musa Bello, under the chairmanship of the FCT Police Commissioner, Bala Ciroma. We don't go out asking people for money on issues relating to COVID-19 guidelines," Attah added.