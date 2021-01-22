South Africa: Media Release - Parliament Mourns the Passing On of Minister in the Presidency, Mr Jackson Mthembu

document

The Presiding Officers, led by National Assembly Speaker Ms Thandi Modise and National Council of Provinces Chairperson Mr Amos Masondo, have learnt with shock and sadness about the untimely passing of Minister in the Presidency Mr Jackson Mthembu.

Mr Mthembu served as an African National Congress Member of Parliament from 2014 and was the Chief Whip of the Majority Party in the National Assembly from 2016 to 2019. He currently served as the Minister in the Presidency.

"In the passing of Mr Mthembu South Africa has lost a passionate and fiercely vocal freedom fighter. He was a patriotic South African and a strong defender of constitutional democracy. He was a dependable reservoir of knowledge and wisdom, particularly on the workings of the legislative arm of the state, which he served for years at provincial and national levels in various capacities. In Mr Mthembu we were all rest assured that we had the most humble, passionate, loving, respectful, upright and outstanding servant. Words cannot begin to describe the devastating shock this sudden news has caused us. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, kids and broader family during this extraordinarily sad time" said the Presiding Officers.

We will miss his experience and understanding of the legislative sector. He leaves behind an indelible mark that represented selflessness, dedication and humility that should be emulated to advance a better South Africa for all," added the Presiding Officers.

Parliament sends its heartfelt condolences to his family, colleagues in Cabinet, comrades and friends.