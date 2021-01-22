South Africa: Police Seek Assistance in Locating a 30-Year-Old Man

21 January 2021
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The Police in Thohoyandou have launched a search operation for Nndwambi Mbekanyeni Emmanuel aged 30 from Ngwenani ya Mapholi village outside Thohoyandou. He allegedly left his home on 13 January 2021 and has since disappeared.

Police's search operation was conducted at his relatives, friends and nearby areas with no success.

During the time of his disappearance he was wearing black tracksuits and a black T-shirt written "Orlando Pirates".

Anyone with information that can assist in locating the missing man should contact the Investigating Officer Sergeant Nekhavhambe Rembuluwani on 071 511 1213 or Crime Stop on 0860010111 or the nearest police station.

Police search operation and investigations are still continuing.

