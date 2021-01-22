South Africa: Media Statement - Committee Chair Saddened By Passing On of Minister Mthembu

21 January 2021
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Communications, Mr Boyce Maneli, is saddened to learn of the passing of the Minister in the Presidency, Mr Jackson Mthembu, who reinvigorated government communication, among many other accolades. Mr Maneli extended heartfelt condolences to Mr Mthembu's family, friends, the Cabinet and employees of the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS).

The GCIS is a state-owned entity under the Ministry in the Presidency, hence Minister Mthembu accounted for its work to the Portfolio Committee on Communications. The committee holds the view that under Minister Mthembu, the GCIS did good work informing South Africans of government's work, particularly GCIS's role last year in informing citizens about the corona virus.

Mr Maneli also considers Minister Mthembu as an advocate for community media, after the GCIS briefed the committee about plans to procure a Sentech line for community broadcasts. In addition, in May last year, Minister Mthembu informed the committee of research conducted by the Human Science Research Council indicating that 90% of South Africans confirm receiving messages from the government.

"The passing on of Minister Mthembu has robbed not only his family, but the entire nation. We are left poorer without him. However, we are comforted by the indelible legacy that he is leaving behind, in both Cabinet and government communication. May his soul rest in peace," said Mr Maneli.

