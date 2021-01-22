South Africa: Bogus Doctor and Alleged Assistant Arrested for Fraud

press release

A joint operation involving Komani Crime Intelligence, DPCI, K9, VIS and the South African Health Products Authority netted two suspects aged between 33 and 40 one of whom masqueraded as a Medical Doctor on Thursday the 21st January 2021 in Molteno, Chris Hani District.

The operation followed after information was received from Crime Intelligence in September 2020 that one of the suspects was practicing without a licence and operating as a medical doctor in Molteno. The reports further alleged that she was not registered with the Health Professional Council of South Africa, but nonetheless was dispensing medication to patients. Reports suggest that the bogus doctor started practicing since 2018.

In order to verify the authenticity of these allegations, the investigators contacted the Health Professional Council of South Africa which provided an affidavit in support of the allegations against the bogus doctor. Subsequently, an operation dubbed "Operation Corona" was conducted by the integration of role-players which included the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority Unit. Consequently, the two suspects were found doing business in their surgery and were immediately arrested by the police. One of the two suspects, the assistant, is believed to be a boy-friend to the bogus doctor.

On the second day after the surveillance of the surgery the previous day, intensive search was conducted in the surgery and the house of the bogus doctor. A lot of medication estimated at R700 000, used and unused needles for injection were confiscated.

Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Thembisile Patekile hailed the success of the operation and further expressed concern about the unending degree of fraud and corruption in the society. "As management of the SAPS in the Province, we are on record as having warned people against fraudulent activities on many occasions. Those who are adamant and believe these are only idle threats, must suffer the consequences of their actions," said Major General Patekile.

The two suspects, the bogus doctor and her assistant will be charged for Fraud and Contravention of Medicine Act No 101/1965 and are expected in the Queenstown Magistrate Court on Friday the 22nd January 2021.