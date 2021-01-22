South Africa: Bogus Doctor and Alleged Assistant Arrested for Fraud

22 January 2021
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

A joint operation involving Komani Crime Intelligence, DPCI, K9, VIS and the South African Health Products Authority netted two suspects aged between 33 and 40 one of whom masqueraded as a Medical Doctor on Thursday the 21st January 2021 in Molteno, Chris Hani District.

The operation followed after information was received from Crime Intelligence in September 2020 that one of the suspects was practicing without a licence and operating as a medical doctor in Molteno. The reports further alleged that she was not registered with the Health Professional Council of South Africa, but nonetheless was dispensing medication to patients. Reports suggest that the bogus doctor started practicing since 2018.

In order to verify the authenticity of these allegations, the investigators contacted the Health Professional Council of South Africa which provided an affidavit in support of the allegations against the bogus doctor. Subsequently, an operation dubbed "Operation Corona" was conducted by the integration of role-players which included the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority Unit. Consequently, the two suspects were found doing business in their surgery and were immediately arrested by the police. One of the two suspects, the assistant, is believed to be a boy-friend to the bogus doctor.

On the second day after the surveillance of the surgery the previous day, intensive search was conducted in the surgery and the house of the bogus doctor. A lot of medication estimated at R700 000, used and unused needles for injection were confiscated.

Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Thembisile Patekile hailed the success of the operation and further expressed concern about the unending degree of fraud and corruption in the society. "As management of the SAPS in the Province, we are on record as having warned people against fraudulent activities on many occasions. Those who are adamant and believe these are only idle threats, must suffer the consequences of their actions," said Major General Patekile.

The two suspects, the bogus doctor and her assistant will be charged for Fraud and Contravention of Medicine Act No 101/1965 and are expected in the Queenstown Magistrate Court on Friday the 22nd January 2021.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UK Slammed for Its 'Unethical' Poaching of African Health Workers
'A Great Loss' - South Africans Mourn Minister Jackson Mthembu
Who Killed Ethiopia's Respected Former Foreign Minister?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
'Uganda's Museveni Clings to Power - but Trouble Lies Ahead'
Ethiopia's Textile Sector Hangs By Thread Amid Conflict

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.