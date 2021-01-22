South Africa: Media Statement - Joint Standing Committee On Defence Saddened By Minister Mthembu's Passing

document

The Co-Chairpersons of the Joint Standing Committee on Defence, Mr Cyril Xaba and Mr Magagase Nchabeleng, learned with shock and sadness of the untimely passing of Minister Jackson Mthembu.

"As Chairperson of the National Conventional Arms Control Committee (NCACC), Mr Mthembu had committed to working with the committee to ensure effective oversight over the activities of the NCACC and, through it, the activities of the defence industry. His commitment to openness and transparency was guided by his deep belief that South Africa must conform to internationally accepted arms trade and transfer policies," said Mr Xaba.

The death of Minister Mthembu and over 38 000 other South Africans due to Covid-19-related complications is a grim reminder of the difficult times we are living through. "Death has robbed South Africa of a committed civil servant who was dedicated to the service of the people. We are today poorer as a nation," said Mr Nchabeleng. The Co-Chairpersons extend their heartfelt condolences to the Mthembu family and friends.