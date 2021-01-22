South Africa: Tamsin Snyman's Journey to Plant-Based Healing

analysis

An extensive career in the world of food, coupled with a family history of dread disease and the necessity of proper diet, have led Tamsin Snyman to create a range of plant-based products.

Orange is the new black, 50 is the new 40, and Veganuary is the new January. It's a global movement which encourages - challenges - people to adopt a vegan diet for 31 days. Today being 22 January, 2021, we can all relax; it's actually quite doable now.

Whatever your eating preferences, it's impossible to ignore the ever-growing exodus from the meat camp to the veggie side. Or maybe they were always there, and it's the chefs and restaurants and retailers that are catering more for vegans than ever before, and being highly visible and vocal about it. For me, I'm aware I've written more stories about vegans and vegetarians in the past three or so years than in my entire career. Plus, I also know some real live vegans, which I never used to, and they're actually quite nice people. Very glowy.

None of them has made me feel bad about my reluctance to give up animal products. In fact, when I told Tamsin Snyman I'd...