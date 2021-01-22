South Africa: Eyebrows Raised Over Amount of Western Cape Sassa Disability Applications As Water Cannon Inquiries Continue

analysis

Questions are still being asked about who gave an instruction for police to fire a water cannon at vulnerable people at the Bellville offices of the South African Social Security Agency. Minister of Social Development, Lindiwe Zulu, claims it was her who asked the police to stop.

Several issues have been raised in the aftermath of disturbing scenes where police fired a water cannon at disabled people in Bellville, Cape Town. Over the past two days, the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has appeared at two oversight committees to explain what happened on Friday, 15 January.

It soon became clear that Western Cape has the highest numbers of people on temporary disability grants, and this has created several problems.

The Department of Social Development and Sassa appeared before Parliament's Social Development Oversight Committee on Wednesday, 20 January. On Thursday, 21 January, Sassa and the City of Cape Town appeared before the Western Cape Provincial Parliament. Both these appearances were to account for the events which led to the water cannon incident.

Several issues emerged: the...