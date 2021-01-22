Somalia: "Farmaajo Will Win By a Landslide" - Minister Khadija

22 January 2021
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia's minister of humanitarian affairs Khadija Mohamed Diriye says President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo will win the upcoming presidential elections.

In an interview with a local tv, Ms. Diriye said the incubent president has done a lot, at a time when he is facing a lot of criticism, and she said President Farmaajo will be re-elected, as he has done a lot for the country.

"President Farmajo is the only president whose term has not yet ended it is clear he will win the elections " said Diriye.

She also made it clear that she is supporting President Farmajo day and night and will vote for him.

AMISOM Deputy Force Commander meets Djibouti, Ethiopian troops in Beletweyne

Hodan District Commissioner Killed In Somali Police Firefight

Former Somali Ambassador to US dies in Columbus

Diriye has been a controversial Minister and MP.

The UN envoy to Somalia James Swan has in the past days holding talks with the regional states leaders and the chairman of the council of presidential candidates Sheikh Sharif Ahmed to resolve the election impasse.

He is also expected to meet other stake holders in the coming days over the electoral stalemate.

The international community has called on the leaders to come together and hold a dialogue to resolve the electoral dispute.

