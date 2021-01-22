Mozambique: Traffic Lights Working Again in Nampula

Maputo — Traffic lights are working again in the northern Mozambican city of Nampula, after three weeks in which they were completely dead because Nampula Municipal Council refused to pay for the electricity they use, according to a report by the independent television station, STV.

The publicly owned electricity company, EDM, had installed pre-paid electricity meters. EDM is installing this system, known as Credelec, across the country, including for government and municipal electricity consumption.

The EDM delegate in Nampula, Eduardo Pinto, told STV that, at the end of last year, EDM officials sat down with representatives of the municipality, and EDM explained that the Municipal Council should pay for the electricity that it uses. Pinto said the municipality had agreed.

"We wrote a letter to the municipality about that meeting, and what we were doing", he said. "We installed the Credelec electricity meters, but when the initial amount ran out, the municipality did not buy any more electricity".

The Credelec system is simple. The user buys a code for however much power he wishes to use, and then keys that code into the meter.

There is nothing new about the system, said Pinto. The Municipal Councils in other large cities, such as Chimoio or Tete, were already using it.

When Nampula Council did not make any further pre-payments via Credelec, the city's traffic lights ceased working, thus increasing the risk of traffic accidents.

On Wednesday afternoon, the traffic lights started working again. The Council had decided to pay up - although Ossufo Ulane, the head of the office of Nampula mayor Paulo Vahanle, claimed "there's a political war going on" - clearly referring to the fact that Nampula municipality is in the hands of the main opposition party, Renamo.

Lawyers consulted by STV stressed that the traffic lights are municipal assets, and so must be managed, and paid for by the Municipal Council.