Africa: Readout of Vice President Harris's Call with World Health Organization Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus JAN

announcement

Washington, DC — Vice President Kamala Harris spoke by phone today with World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus to discuss the decision by the United States to reverse its withdrawal from the WHO in one of the first acts following inauguration, fulfill its financial obligations, and work as a constructive partner to strengthen and reform the WHO.

The Vice President emphasized that she and President Biden believe the WHO is vital to controlling COVID-19 and building back better our global health and pandemic preparedness.

The Vice President and the Director-General also discussed the resumption of the United States’ role in the global public health and humanitarian response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vice President Harris also stressed the Biden-Harris Administration’s strong support for efforts to strengthen the global COVID-19 response, mitigate its secondary impacts, including on women and girls, and advance global health security to prevent the next outbreak from becoming an epidemic or pandemic. In addition, the Vice President emphasized the importance of making America safer through global cooperation.

The Director-General thanked the Vice President for the call and congratulated her and President Biden on their inauguration. Both the Director-General and the Vice President reiterated that they look forward to meeting in person.