Uganda: Bukedi, Sebei Wipe Out Old Guard in Lc5 Polls

New entrants in the race for the LC5 chairpersons have floored the incumbents in the North Bukedi Sub-region in the just concluded local council elections.

All the incumbents in the sub-region which comprises the four districts of Pallisa, Budaka, Butebo and Kibuku lost to new entrants, most of them with little or no experience in political leadership.

The incumbent LC5 chairperson of Budaka District, Mr Sam Mulomi, lost to Mr Emmanuel Pajje.

The Budaka District returning officer, Ms Norah Lunyoro, declared Mr Pajje, the NRM flag bearer, winner after polling 22,482 against his main challenger, Mr Nicholas Davis Gole, who polled 15,119 votes. Mr Mulomi came third after polling 9,901 votes.

In his maiden speech soon after being declared the winner, Mr Pajje pledged to unite the people of Budaka and improve on the basic social services such as health, education and road infrastructure.

"I will work to improve the livelihood standards of my people by setting up income generation projects," he said.

In Kibuku District, the Incumbent, Mr Charles Kadyama [NRM], was defeated by Mr Muhammed Nakeba, an Independent.

Mr Nakeba polled 25,437 (47.28 per cent) while the incumbent polled 24, 771 (46.04 per cent).

In Butebo, Mr James Okurut (NRM) was also defeated by his main challenger, Mr Sam Keddi. Mr Keddi got 13,952 votes against Mr Okurut's 12, 419.

In Pallisa District, Mr John Micheal Okurut lost to Mr Patrick Oduchu (NRM). However, the elections in the districts were characterised by low voter turn up.

In Mbale District, Mr Mafabi Muhammad, who contested as an Independent, was declared winner with 17, 887 votes followed by Mr Alfred Namasa, also Independent who got 15,249.

The NRM flag bearer, Mr Apollo Masika Watenyeli, got 11,572.

In Kapchorwa District, Sebei Sub-region, Ms Everlyne Kubarika Chebet (NRM), won after getting 17,041 votes against her main challenger and incumbent, Mr Christopher Chepkurui Songhor (Independent), who got 15,907.

In Kween District that was carved out of Kapchorwa, Mr Geofrey Chelogoi (Independent), who has been the outgoing district youth chairperson, got 15,314 votes against Yeko Moses (13,143).

In Bukwo District, Mr Julius Chelimo (NRM), was declared winner after garnering 17,516 against Mr Job Chemos (Independent) who got 7,601.

Compiled by Mudangha Kolyangha, Micheal Woniala & Phoebe Masongole