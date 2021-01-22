Uganda: FDC Wins Big in Soroti City Mayor, Lc Polls

The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party has again swept the local council elections in Soroti City.

Of the seven candidates that contested for the mayoral seat, FDC candidate Joshua Edogu emerged winner after polling 6,964 votes against his closest rival George Michael Egunyu (NRM) who obtained 6,788.

Mr Edogu has been serving as the LC 3 chairperson in the then Northern Division local council of Soroti Municipality now Soroti City while Mr Egunyu has been the incumbent LC5 boss of Soroti District.

The duo were followed by Mr Peter Ojur (Independent), who scored 3,757, Mr Francis Esudu Obwonyo (Independent) 2,829 and Mr Elias Ejoku of National Unity Platform who got 382.

Others in the race were Mr Pascal Amuriat of Uganda Peoples Congress with 311 and Mr Lambert Ebitu (DP candidate) who obtained 293.

The NRM party also lost many seats to FDC candidates and managed to secure only one seat for woman councillor in the city local council elections.

Among the winners are Mr Isaac Asaku of FDC who was declared winner of the directly elected councillor for Soroti West City Division, and Mr Simon Okiring won Soroti East Division, polling 3,308 against his closest rival of NRM, Mr John Odongo, who obtained 3,022, among others.

The successful women councillors are Ms Juliet Ipagi, the FDC candidate for Soroti West Division, Ms Juliet Agonyo, the FDC candidate for Soroti East Division "B", and Ms Helen Amongin, who emerged as the only NRM party candidate, who won in the city councillor's elections.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mr Joshua Edogu, the mayor-elect for Soroti City, said he would work for everybody. He pledged to cooperate with the government to ensure that Soroti City attains better services.

"I am going to work hand in hand with the government and my opponents who have lost to me. I will focus on unifying the people of Soroti City irrespective of their political, religious or tribal affiliation," Mr Edogu said.

Presidential, MP results

Mr Patrick Oboi Amuriat of FDC defeated President Museveni with 1,169 votes after polling 13,200 votes against Museveni's 12,031.

The parliamentary seats were equally won by the Opposition with Mr Moses Attan Okia of FDC winning for Soroti City East Constituency, Ms Joan Achom Alobo, the Woman Member of Parliament for Soroti City, and Mr Jonathan Ebwalu, the FDC-leaning Independent candidate, winning in Soroti West City Division.