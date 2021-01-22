Uganda: Katosi Water Project 95 Per Cent Complete - National Water

22 January 2021
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Esther Nantambi

National Water and Sewerage Corporation has said the Katosi Water Project is 95 per cent complete.

The project, which will be key in mitigating water shortage around Kampala Metropolitan Area, is expected to supplement the Ggaba Water Plant, which is currently constrained by increasing demand, especially in south east Kampala.

Demand for water in Kampala, including central Kampala, Wakiso and Mukono, currently stands at 300 million litres per day compared to existing supply of just 240 million litres, which creates a shortage of about 60 million litres.

Areas in east and south east of Kampala such as Mukono, Seeta, Namugongo, Kyaliwajjala, Kira, Gayaza, Kasangati, Kyanja, Kanyanya have been suffering intermittent water supply due to low capacity.

Mr Samuel Apedel, the National Water and Sewerage Corporation public relations manager, yesterday told Daily Monitor, they will start test-pumping this month, noting: "We are already testing the treatment process."

National Water and Sewerage Corporation is seeking to address water shortage, especially in Kampala Metropolitan Area with the Katosi project, which has capacity to pump 240 million litres per but will initially pump 160 million litres.

The 160 million litres will, in addition to the 240 litres pumped by the Ggaba plant take total supply per day to 400 million litres, which is way above the current peak demand of 300 million litres per day.

Civil works, Mr Apedel said, are almost complete with the only remaining factor of electricity installation ongoing.

Works on the 55 kilometre pipeline from Katosi, Mukono, Seeta, Namugongo, Naalya, Ntinda to Naguru are 95 per cent complete while pipeline works between Ntinda and Naguru Reservoir and raw water pumps have all been installed.

The project, which should be complete in the first quarter of 2021, is expected to sort out water needs of Kampala Metropolitan Area up to 2040.

Copyright © 2021 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

