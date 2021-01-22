Uganda: NRM Lc5 Flag Bearers Defeated in Teso

The ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party has lost many LC5 chairperson seats in Teso Sub-region to Independents and the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party.

NRM had a monopoly of LC5 chairperson seats in Teso, save for Ngora District, where Mr Bernard Eumu, FDC, was the chairperson before crossing to contest in the new county of Kapir.

The ruling party saw its flag bearers lose Serere District to FDC, Ngora, Katakwi and Bukedea to Independents.

NRM managed to retain Kaberamaido, Kumi, Amuria and Soroti districts.

In Serere, Mr Stephen Ochola, the FDC candidate, was declared winner with 23,000 votes against his closest rival Margaret Alupo Opol, an Independent who got 16,000.

Mr Ochola, a former MP for Serere County, says it is time to invest in infrastructure, especially roads.

In Katakwi, Mr Geoffrey Omolo, the FDC-leaning Independent candidate, was declared winner by the Electoral Commission with 16,355 votes against Mr Charles Okideng, an Independent with 14,601, NRM candidate came third with 13,890.

Ngora District was handed to an Independent, Mr Michael Odongo Lo Asio, who garnered 15,445 votes, followed by NRM candidate with 11,679.

The NRM candidate for Bukedea, Mr Wilberforce Tukei, lost to Mr Moses Olemukan, an Independent who polled 30,372 against Tukei's 25,517 votes.

Mr Tukei had been the Resident District Commissioner for Soroti before resigning to contest in Bukedea, where he once served as the LC5 chairperson from 2006 to 2011.

Ms Sarah Abeja, one of Olemukan's campaign agents, said the locals want a person who can solve the problem of land evictions.

The ruling party, however, managed to retain Kaberamaido with Mr Victor Rex Ekesu declared winner after getting 15,297 votes against Albert Anthony Ejoku's 13,541.

In Kalaki District, Mr Samuel Okello (NRM) got 17,751 votes while Mr David Emodo, an Independent, got 5,519. Mr Nelson Mandela (NRM) took Kumi with 39,746 against his close rival who got 14, 858 votes. Kapelebyong was equally taken by NRM's Francis Akorikin with 8,646 against Mr Simon Peter Erwangu who polled 7,624.