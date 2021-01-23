Tanzania: New Dawn for Gold Industry

23 January 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

As the first among three gold refineries starts operations next month, the country's mining sector can finally attain its intended transformation.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Minerals, Prof Simon Msanjila revealed the long awaited breakthrough in gold industry when he went to witness the progress in the construction of the refineries in Mwanza and Geita.

He said Mwanza Precious Metals Refinery Ltd, a joint venture of a State Mining Corporation (STAMICO), Dubai based Rozella Genera Trading LLC and ACME Consultant Engineers PTE Ltd of Singapore will be one of the best state of the art gold refinery.

Prof Msanjila said the other two refineries are being built in Geita and Dodoma, saying the Geita refinery work is done by 99 per cent.

The Permanent Secretary said the refineries will bring the much awaited transformation in the mining sector and make the gold industry vibrant and its contribution to the national economy becoming more visible.

He said the Mwanza Precious Metals Refinery Ltd will be managed by STAMICO under the EPZA will be the first gold refinery in the country to meet international standards, which will make it hot in both local and international market.

Prof Msanjila commended STAMICO for close supervision and timely construction of the gold refinery as he witnessed the off-loading of machines and equipment ready for fixing at the plant.

The Mwanza based refinery will be the first to be built in the country's gold industry history, which is expected to bring a lot of positive impact, as well as act as a relief for gold miners.

On his part, STAMICO Acting Managing Director, Dr Venance Mwase said the Precious Metals Refinery Ltd, apart from being state of the art, will also be one of the largest refineries in Africa with a capacity to refine 480 kilogrammes a day.

"Unlike the refineries in South Africa and Sudan, the Precious Metal refinery will be recognised for refining gold with international standards by 99.9 per cent" said Dr Mwase.

Moreover, he said the refinery has been built at a strategic area because it will serve gold producing regions, including Geita, Mara, Shinyanga and Kahama.

Dr Mwase said the project cost 58-million US dollars, which covered investment, running cost and purchase of gold for the initial ten-days when the refinery starts. Construction started in March 2020.

In another development, Prof Msanjila also visited construction work of another refinery in Geita dubbed G2R which is complete by 99 per cent.

He applauded the construction pace, saying they should finalise the project on time so that it can serve its intended purpose.

