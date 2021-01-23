Zimbabwe: Former Zimbabwe Prisons Boss Paradzai Zimondi Dies From Covid-19

22 January 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)

Former Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services Commissioner General Retired Major General Paradzai Zimondi has died from Covid-19.

He was 73.

Zimondi was among former President Robert Mugabe's close allies and constituted a group of service chiefs credited for keeping the late leader's rein from fierce challenge by the opposition,

His death comes hard of the heels of those of Manicaland provincial affairs minister Ellen Gwaradzimba, ministers Sibusiso Moyo, Joel Biggie Matiza, ex-education minister Aeneas Chigwedere and ex-Zanu PF MP Christopher Chigumba who all died in a single week.

The country battles a severe Covid-19 outbreak in which cases have accelerated to 30 000 with deaths now nearing 1 000.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UK Slammed for Its 'Unethical' Poaching of African Health Workers
'A Great Loss' - South Africans Mourn Minister Jackson Mthembu
Who Killed Ethiopia's Respected Former Foreign Minister?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ugandan Court to Rule on Bobi Wine 'House Arrest' Case
'Uganda's Museveni Clings to Power - but Trouble Lies Ahead'

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.