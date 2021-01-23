Nigeria: Onu Advocates Protection of Intellectual Property

Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, has called for the protection of intellectual property of inventors and innovators.

Onu stated this when he received the President and board members of the Materials Science and Technology Society of Nigeria (MSN), in his office in Abuja, yesterday, adding that it would attract investors.

He said: "Intellectual property will help add value to raw materials and convert them to goods and services needed by Nigerians."

According to him, government has put in place policies that will reposition Nigeria's economy, listing such policies as: the National Strategy for Competitiveness in Raw Materials and Products Development in Nigeria; National Leather and Leather Products Policy; The Executive Order 5; and Methanol Fuel Policy Technology.

Onu said the recently approved guidelines for implementing Executive Order 5 would propel Nigeria to emerge as a global economic giant.

The minister also said that for Nigeria to truly achieve its potential of being a self-reliant economy, more attention and investment should be paid to the development of science, technology and innovation (STI).

He called on young Nigerians to be ambassadors of STI so as to enable them participate and invest in the country's development.

He commended the society for its work and assured that the ministry would collaborate with them.

The minister was awarded the Fellow of the Materials Science and Technology Society.

Earlier, the President of the Materials Science and Technology Society (MSN) of Nigeria, Prof. Esther Ikhuoria, said that her society wants to collaborate with the ministry in areas of research.

She added that the society wishes to be chartered in order to enhance service delivery to Nigerians.