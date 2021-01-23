Nigeria: Abuja Cultural Market Creates 2,500 Jobs - NCAC DG

23 January 2021
Leadership (Abuja)

The director-general of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe, has said the council is ready to create over 2500 jobs for Nigerians in the next two months as it opens its cultural market to the public.

Runsewe made this known during an exclusive interview with LEADERSHIP Weekend in his office yesterday in Abuja.

According to him, it is a shame that in the whole of West Africa, Nigeria is the only country that does not have a cultural market.

"When I got to office, I stopped intrusion into NCAC land, I succeeded and I must give credit to three distinguished Nigerians who have helped this agency. The minister of FCT, Mohammed Musa Bello, warned that government land should return to the government and alternative land given to the contenders.

"The inspector general of police, Mohammed Adamu, has done very well, knowing full well that the said land is a government land he took action, and of course the minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed also gave us great support. The good news is that in the next one or two months, the cultural market will be opened to Nigerians and it is going to create over 2500 jobs. I can tell you that Nigeria has benefited because the value of that land is N9.8billion, so with the new move in the next couple of months we will open a brand-new market where most of the diplomats can go for shopping.

"I have also built new conveniences as there were no toilets there before now. The place has been reorganized. It was because of this land I was arrested on social media because they carried fake news about Otunba Segun Runsewe being arrested, they said I was arrested on Thursday but I was in my office reading and receiving calls about my arrest. That is why we should not bother ourselves about social media. Today Nigerians will be happy that the market returned in full, creating jobs and adding value to our culture and economy," he added.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Leadership

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UK Slammed for Its 'Unethical' Poaching of African Health Workers
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Who Killed Ethiopia's Respected Former Foreign Minister?
Ugandan Court to Rule on Bobi Wine 'House Arrest' Case
Mozambique Braces Itself for New Storm
Ethiopia's Textile Sector Hangs By Thread Amid Conflict

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.