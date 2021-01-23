Nigeria: NIMC Begins Enrolment of Diplomats

23 January 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Emma Okonji

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has commenced the enrolment of diplomats in Nigeria.

Head of Corporate Communications at NIMC, Mr. Kayode Adegoke, who made the disclosure in a statement yesterday, said the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, in his bid to ensure seamless enrolment of all diplomats in the country for the purpose of the ongoing NIN-SIM linkage and other needs, directed the setting up of the enrolment Centre at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abuja, adding that the enrolment of the diplomats started on Monday 18th January, 2021.

According to him, "NIMC wishes to assure members of the general public that all hands are on deck to ensure the enrolment of all Nigerians and legal residents into the National Identity Database."

The federal government had last week, reactivated additional registration centres at some strategic areas in Abuja to speed up enrolment for National Identification Number (NIN).

