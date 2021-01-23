Ethiopia: Foreign Aid Groups Active in Tigray

23 January 2021
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Abebe Woldegiorgis

Addis Ababa — Albeit to defamation campaign of some irresponsible individuals and organizations, Ethiopia has been working in collaboration with various foreign aid groups in Tigray State, said Mitiku Kassa, Commissioner of the National Disaster Risk Management Commission (NDRMC).

In an exclusive interview with The Ethiopian Herald, he said that the Ethiopian government has opened its door wide to donors to come to Ethiopia and engage in rehabilitating Tigray State.

Currently, food and other emergency aids are being provided to those who are in need of relief aid in Tigray via issuing clearance to aid vehicles, he said, adding the permission to the relief workers is being granted. Therefore, there is no inconvenience in delivering the relief items.

For example, international organizations such as WFP, IOM, ICRC and partners World Vision, Save the Children and others have taken clearances and are now carry out relief work with no restriction.

With regard to personnel working in the relief organizations, he said having obtained an authorization letter from the NDRMC and the Ministry of Peace, they can go to the places where humanitarian emergency working is being taken place.

In this regard, the commission is doing two things. First, the aid organizations which used to operate in Tigray before the law enforcement operation have been allowed to go there and to continue their work.

The new ones are expected to go through inspections before they begin relief works in Tigray, Mitiku elucidated.

"Putting national security first is a common practice all over the world but some group of people are blatantly accusing the government as if they were hampered from going to the areas were the displaced are found."

As to him, some individuals and organizations are applying to obtain permission to go to Tigray without presenting good enough reasons. Hence, to manage the situation extensive discussion are being conducted with the UNHCR in order to provide clearance in an organized manner.

The commissioner noted that the situation in Tigray is improving from time to time.

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ethiopian Herald

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UK Slammed for Its 'Unethical' Poaching of African Health Workers
Who Killed Ethiopia's Respected Former Foreign Minister?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ugandan Court to Rule on Bobi Wine 'House Arrest' Case
'A Great Loss' - South Africans Mourn Minister Jackson Mthembu
Ethiopia's Textile Sector Hangs By Thread Amid Conflict

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.