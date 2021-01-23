Ethiopia: Foreign Aid Groups Active in Tigray

Addis Ababa — Albeit to defamation campaign of some irresponsible individuals and organizations, Ethiopia has been working in collaboration with various foreign aid groups in Tigray State, said Mitiku Kassa, Commissioner of the National Disaster Risk Management Commission (NDRMC).

In an exclusive interview with The Ethiopian Herald, he said that the Ethiopian government has opened its door wide to donors to come to Ethiopia and engage in rehabilitating Tigray State.

Currently, food and other emergency aids are being provided to those who are in need of relief aid in Tigray via issuing clearance to aid vehicles, he said, adding the permission to the relief workers is being granted. Therefore, there is no inconvenience in delivering the relief items.

For example, international organizations such as WFP, IOM, ICRC and partners World Vision, Save the Children and others have taken clearances and are now carry out relief work with no restriction.

With regard to personnel working in the relief organizations, he said having obtained an authorization letter from the NDRMC and the Ministry of Peace, they can go to the places where humanitarian emergency working is being taken place.

In this regard, the commission is doing two things. First, the aid organizations which used to operate in Tigray before the law enforcement operation have been allowed to go there and to continue their work.

The new ones are expected to go through inspections before they begin relief works in Tigray, Mitiku elucidated.

"Putting national security first is a common practice all over the world but some group of people are blatantly accusing the government as if they were hampered from going to the areas were the displaced are found."

As to him, some individuals and organizations are applying to obtain permission to go to Tigray without presenting good enough reasons. Hence, to manage the situation extensive discussion are being conducted with the UNHCR in order to provide clearance in an organized manner.

The commissioner noted that the situation in Tigray is improving from time to time.