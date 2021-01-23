Africa: Why Cranes Need to Correct Results On Final Straight

23 January 2021
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Andrew Mwanguhya

Uganda, Togo, Morocco and Rwanda were all heading to the pitch for their second Group C games of the African Nations Championship (Chan) last night as we published this.

But the topic of discussion remains as alive as the next and final group games on Tuesday night.

It will be the same kick-off times between Uganda versus defending champions Morocco and Rwanda against tournament debutants Togo in Cameroon.

That it is the first time for Togo to play a final group game excuses them from subject at hand.

How they fare

While Rwanda have never won a final group game, they had done their homework in the first two matches in 2016 before losing the final 4-1 to Morocco.

The Wasps ended that at the quarterfinals, eventually eliminated by DR Congo.

On their part, Morocco have won twice their final group games, 3-1 over Uganda at South Africa 2014, and Rwanda 2016.

Whereas Morocco drew goalless their final group game against Sudan at the 2018 edition, they had also done their homework early to lead the group en route to the title.

That is the opponent Uganda, who have lost twice to Gabon (2-1, 2011) and Morocco, and drawn as many (Zimbabwe and Ivory Coast) in their final group games, face on Tuesday to keep themselves in the tournament.

On all the above occasions, the Cranes have gone on to pack their bags and head home.

Must do a first

Cranes coach Johnny McKinstry and his boys know this and are desperate to turn the challenging tide.

"To me," said the Northern Irishman, "It is an anomaly with the kind of quality players Uganda produces.

"We want to be here till the final weekend of Chan."

For this to happen, the Cranes will have to do what they have never done on the final day.

The final of this tournament will be played on February 7.

The competition was supposed to have been played in April last year but because of the coronavirus pandemic, it was postponed to this year although the edition name remains the same.

Chan Group C

Tuesday | 10pm on KBC, StarTimes

Uganda vs. Morocco

Togo vs. Rwanda

Team P W D L F A Pts

1.Morocco 1 1 0 0 1 0 3

2.Rwanda 1 0 1 0 0 0 1

3.Uganda 1 0 1 0 0 0 1

4.Togo 1 0 0 1 0 1 0

Past final group results

Uganda

2011 Gabon 2- 1 Uganda

2014 Morocco 3- 1 Uganda

2016 Uganda 1 - 1 Zimbabwe

2018 Ivory Coast 0-0 Uganda

Morocco

2014 Morocco 3- 1 Uganda

2016 Rwanda 1 -4 Morocco

2018 Sudan 0-0 Morocco

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UK Slammed for Its 'Unethical' Poaching of African Health Workers
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Who Killed Ethiopia's Respected Former Foreign Minister?
Ugandan Court to Rule on Bobi Wine 'House Arrest' Case
Mozambique Braces Itself for New Storm
Ethiopia's Textile Sector Hangs By Thread Amid Conflict

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.