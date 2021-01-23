Malawi: Police Arrest More People Without Face Masks

23 January 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Malawi Police continue to arrest more people found without face masks despite condemnation that the law enforcers are assaulting those deemed contravening the strict covid-19 preventive measures.

In Limbe, police have arrested 30 people for not wearing face masks.

Spokesperson for the Limbe police Patrick Mussa, says the suspects have since been charged with "not wearing a face mask in a public area" and will appear in court soon.

In Dowa, police have arrested 13 people for being found in public without face masks.

Police publicist, Gladson M'bupha says the suspects, ages range from 31 to 37 and were arrested on Friday morning (January 22, 2021) at Dowa Boma and Dzaleka Refugee Camp in Dowa District.

This was after Officer In-charge for Dowa Police Station Deputy Commissioner Rhoda Manjolo and her team were monitoring the situation to make sure that people are adhering to the rules and regulations between Dowa Boma and Dzaleka Refugee Camp.

During the exercise, 6 were arrested at Dowa Boma, 7 at Dzaleka Refugee Camp while one was found selling beer at Dzaleka Refugee Camp outside permitted hours.

The suspects will appear before court soon to answer charges of failing to comply with Covid-19 rules and regulations.

In a related development, 4 people have been arrested in Nkhotakota for allegedly failing to wear face masks in public.

The four suspects have been identified as Mwayi Dalisoni, of Kapangama Village in Ntchisi, Eliya Phiri , Esau Banda and Enerst Chibothera all from Nkhotakota.

It is said that the four, were found moving around at Nkhotakota main market without wearing face masks.

They were instantly arrested and will appear before court soon to answer the charges leveled against them according to Paul Malimwe Deputy Police Spokesperson for Nkhotakota.

National Police spokesperson James Kadadzera urged Malawians to adhere to the Covid-19 rules and regulations including wearing face masks in public, saying they will enforce the law and conduct their work without infringing on rights of the citizenry.

Recently, the country has been witnessing an upsurge in Covid-19 cases in the wake of the second wave of the pandemic.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UK Slammed for Its 'Unethical' Poaching of African Health Workers
Who Killed Ethiopia's Respected Former Foreign Minister?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ugandan Court to Rule on Bobi Wine 'House Arrest' Case
'A Great Loss' - South Africans Mourn Minister Jackson Mthembu
Ethiopia's Textile Sector Hangs By Thread Amid Conflict

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.