Tunisia: Satellite Monitoring System of Fishing Vessels Deployed

23 January 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — A satellite monitoring system of fishing vessels over 15 metres was put into operation, the Ministry of Agriculture, Water Resources and Fisheries announced.

This system is based on three complementary components, namely a central computer system at the ministry, 50 central and local control rooms and terminals ensuring the transmission of data relating to the location and activities of vessels while guranteeing confidentiality.

These terminals will be installed in 874 vessels (that is 6.72% of the fleet), the ministry added Friday in a press release. Sea equipment manufacturers are free to choose suitable terminals in compliance with rules of competition.

Fiscal and financial advantages are instituted to cut the cost of operating these terminals.

A 5% premium on the cost of hydrocarbons will be provided to cover annual operating and maintenance costs in midland and the south where fishing sites are far from ports.

The ministry laid emphasis on the importance of this surveillance system in optimising the safety of fishermen and vessels and combating illegal fishing which threatens seafood wealth and the sustainability of the sector.

This system also provides a database for scientific research programmes on monitoring the exploitation of fishing sites.

It will help reduce the costs of naval surveillance, address illegal fishing and protect small fishermen against losses.

The Ministry is working to set up a computer system dedicated to sea fishing and aquaculture to ensure better services for fishermen and equipment manufacturers and streamline human and financial resources.

