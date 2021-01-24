Seychelles' North Island Makes Condé Nast Traveler's Top 5 Island Beaches for 2020

A private island luxury resort in Seychelles - North Island - is listed amongst the Top 5 beaches in the world by Condé Nast Traveler readers for 2020.

North Island is ranked third in the magazine's annual readers choice awards. The results were published on New Year's in the survey's 33rd edition.

"With travel largely on pause this year, it seems what they may have missed most was a coveted beach vacation where they could get away from it all," the magazine said on its website.

The article entitled "Places that stayed with you in a year when travel may have been out of reach" said: "Whether you're looking for a calm stretch of sand in the Caribbean or a family-friendly resort in the middle of the Indian Ocean, there are enough options out there to suit every type of traveler. Here are the best island beaches in the world, the ones that Condé Nast Traveler readers thought about this year--and can't wait to return to," added the author Caitlin Morton.

Condé Nast Traveler is a luxury and lifestyle travel magazine published by Condé Nast. The magazine has won 25 National Magazine Awards. Every year the magazine reveals lists which include top rated cities, hotels, and airlines, amongst others.

"Otherwise known as "Sunset Beach," North Island in Seychelles is where giant tortoises graze in the grass, the sea turns pink as the sun sets, and the West Beach Bar buzzes with the low hum of famous voices," the article said.

According to the article, "Our readers aren't alone in loving the remote beauty of this African nation: Prince William and Kate Middleton, and Victoria and David Beckham spent their honeymoons on the North Island of Seychelles. Yet some stretches of sand are so deserted that parts of the movie Castaway were filmed here. The ultimate draw, however, is the nature--the white beaches and ecosystems here are so beautiful, visiting borders on a religious experience."

North Island is one of the 44 inner islands that make up the Seychelles archipelago - 115 islands in the western Indian Ocean. It features 11 private luxury villas constructed in 2003.