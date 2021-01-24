Africa: Heroes Intensify AFCON Drill

The National Under-20 side Ngorongoro Heroes have stepped up preparations for the oncoming 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals set to begin from February 14th to March 4th in Mauritania.

The country's envoys who have qualified into the contest for the first time are involved in tense rehearsals at Sheikh Amri Abeid Stadium in Arusha to make the required chemistry before heading to the battlefield.

The team's Head Coach Jamhuri Kihwelo admitted that his charges are leaving no stone unturned as they do final touches prior to the commencement of the 12-team tournament.

"Morale among the boys is high because they are aware how big the tournament is and aside that, they understand that it is a market platform for them such that if they put on spirited fight, they will get a chance to be purchased by other clubs. "In regard of this, focus among them has tripled and I have no doubt that they will excel no matter what happens along the way," the coach confidently said in a recent interview.

He added that with some of his key players included in the senior team Taifa Stars squad which is in Cameroon for the unfolding Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) finals, they will bring in something essential when they get back.

"When our players come back from national team duties, they will be ripe and help to add value before we go to Mauritania. For then to be called to join Taifa Stars has never affected our training sessions because they will rejoin us timely and be able to create a strong team," he said.

The U-20 team has potential to contribute players to feature for the Taifa Stars from where they are given privilege to feel the glimpse of playing for the senior team and this is the level that any player would like to reach.

From the Central East Zone, only two nations Tanzania and Uganda qualified for the U-20 AFCON showpiece and consequently joined other 12 junior national sides to battle up for the championship.

Uganda cruised via a ticket of being champions of CECAFA U-20 competition after beating hosts Tanzania 4-1 in a tense final held in Arusha while, on the other hand, the country's representatives got access to march to Mauritania on being CECAFA finalists.

However, top four teams from the approaching U-20 AFCON will be honoured to represent the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) in 2021 FIFA Under-20 World Cup to be staged in Indonesia.

All the best to Ngorongoro Heroes and with the level of commitment by players, they can attain big achievements during the hot contest despite them featuring for the first time.