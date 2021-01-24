Nigeria: 12 Persons Crushed to Death in Ondo

24 January 2021
Leadership (Abuja)
By Tope Fayehun

Akure — No fewer than twelve persons were yesterday crushed to death by a truck said to belong to Dangote company near Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko in Ondo state.

An eyewitness told LEADERSHIP Sunday that about eight students and artisan lost their lives in the crash, while another student told our reporter that more than 12 persons were crushed.

It was learnt that the driver of the trailer lost control and rammed into five shops killing everyone on the way.

According to the eyewitness, "We suddenly saw the Dangote trailer loaded with several bags of cement heading for the shops on the roadside.

"As it was going, the driver must have lost control of the vehicle because he was crushing everyone on his way. He couldn't stop the vehicle. The trailer entered four shops killing everyone I side the shops."

Also, the trailer crushed vehicles parked on the roadside beyond repair. By the time it eventually stopped, the trailer has killed many people and covered them with cement.

Some people also sustained serious injuries. A lot of the survivors could not stand on the feet as they had fractures. They were rushed to the hospital for immediate medical attention.

Confirming the incident, the State Police Command, said

eight bodies have so far been evacuated from the scene of the accident.

The Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Tee Leo Ikoro, disclosed that the truck was heading to Akure en route to Akungba when it rammed into the victims.

Ikoro said the team including FRSC had so far brought out eight bodies while searching the area to see if there were other bodies involved.

He however could not confirm the number of injured people, promising to get back to our correspondent.

