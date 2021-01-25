Rwanda/Togo: Amavubi Head Into Crucial Tie Against Togo Hoping to End Goal Drought

The national football team will be hoping that they can finally find the back of the net when they take on Togo in the final Group C game of the African Nations Championship (CHAN) in Cameroon.

Rwanda has so far played two goalless matches against the Uganda Cranes and champions Morocco.

Going into Tuesday's crucial tie, the Amavubi team which is under the tutelage of Vincent Mashami must ensure that they score goals and secure a win of any kind if they are to sail through to the quarter-finals.

Although Rwanda are misfiring in attack, they boast a tight defence that has not conceded in two outings.

Head coach Vincent Mashami is still optimistic that his goal-shy team have the ability to end their drought against the West African side on Tuesday, January 26.

"We have been doing training sessions specifically for the strikers and attacking midfielders. I believe we have the ability to break this gridlock but it requires the efforts of the whole team not just the strikers," Mashami said.

Morocco, who are hoping to become the first back-to-back winners of the competition, top Group C after two rounds with four points while Togo have three, Rwanda two and Uganda one.