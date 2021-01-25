Kenya: Infotrak Ranks Healthcare Workers Best Performers in End-Year Poll at 70%

24 January 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Davis Ayega

Nairobi — A survey by Infotrak research firm has ranked healthcare workers as the top performers in the year 2020 owing to their contribution in the fight against coronavirus.

In the findings of a research conducted in 24 counties with a sample population of 800 respondents, the healthcare workers scored 70 per cent followed by the media which had a score of 60 per cent.

The healthcare workers have been on the frontline in controlling the spread of COVID-19 in the country with some succumbing to the disease in the line of duty.

Kenya has so far recorded 99,898 cases and 1, 740 fatalities.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and religious organizations came in third and fourth with a score of 46 per cent and 45 per cent respectively.

The Police, National Assembly, Senate and County Governments were rated poorly in the survey scoring 45 per cent, 39 per cent, 35 per cent and 31 per cent respectively.

In the survey, 42 per cent of the respondents voted for healthcare workers as their Heroes of 2020.

President Kenyatta was ranked as Kenya's second hero with a score of 12 per cent followed by the Ministry of Health which scored 11 per cent.

Deputy President William Ruto was ranked as Kenya's fourth hero at 10 per cent.

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga was ranked seventh in the survey after scoring 4 per cent.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
UK Slammed for Its 'Unethical' Poaching of African Health Workers
Ugandan Court to Rule on Bobi Wine 'House Arrest' Case
Cyclone Eloise Hits Mozambique, Killing Beira Residents
Who Killed Ethiopia's Respected Former Foreign Minister?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.