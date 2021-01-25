Rwanda: Confederation Cup - AS Kigali Given Green-Light to Train Amid Lockdown

Rwanda's representatives in the CAF Confederations Cup, AS Kigali have been granted special permission to resume training sessions as they gear up for upcoming double-header against CS Sfaxien, Times Sport has learned.

"I can confirm that we have been given a go-ahead by the Ministry of Sports to resume our training sessions as we prepare for our games against CS Sfaxien. We will conduct our first session on Monday," Francis Gasana, the club's General Secretary told Times Sport on Sunday, January 24.

Kigali is currently on lockdown as the government seeks to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Top-flight football is also currently suspended, among other sporting events.

After being given the green-light to train, AS Kigali is expected to carry out its sessions under strict adherence to protocols put in place by the government to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The city of Kigali sponsored side has made its fans proud so far in its continental journey as it edges closer to qualifying for the lucrative group stages of the CAF Confederations Cup.

They have so far managed to eliminate Botswana's Orapa United, and Uganda's KCCA FC.

Now they face the task of making the best of their upcoming tie with Tunisia's CS Sfaxien as they hope to make it to the coveted group stage level.

AS Kigali travel to Sfaxien for the first-leg on Sunday, February 14.

The two teams will lock horns again a week later at Stade de Kigali on Sunday, February 21 for the second leg.

In the two ties, the Kigali-based club will be without five players who were summoned for national team duty at the ongoing African Nations Championship (CHAN) in Cameroon.

These players include Muhadjiri Hakizimana, Eric Nsabimana, Kalisa Rachid, Eric Ndayishimiye and Emery Bayisenge.