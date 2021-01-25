Kenya's Covid-19 Cases Hit 99,983 After 85 More Test Positive

The number of confirmed Covid-19 infections in Kenya has risen by 85 to 99,983, from a sample of 2,985 analysed in the last 24 hours, the Health ministry has said.

Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said 69 of the new patients were Kenyans and 16 foreigners, 46 female and 39 male, the youngest a year old and the oldest 88.

Seventy of the cases were recorded in Nairobi County, two each in Kiambu, Makueni, Mombasa, Nyeri and Nakuru, and one each in Laikipia, Machakos, Narok, Nyandarua and Trans Nzoia.

Four more deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours, raising the toll to 1,744.

In terms of recoveries, CS Kagwe said the total increased by 33 to 82,969 and that 25 of the patients were under the home-based care programme while eight were treated at various hospitals.

He further said that as of Sunday, 545 patients had been admitted countywide while 1,568 were being treated at home.

Twenty seven patients were under intensive care, 15 of them on ventilatory support, 11 on supplemental oxygen and one under observation.

Another 14 patients were separately on supplementary oxygen, 10 of them in general wards and the rest in high dependency units.

As of Sunday, Kenya, which confirmed its first Covid-19 case in March 2020, had tested 1,156,106 samples for the disease.