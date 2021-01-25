Kenya: Coronavirus Positivity Rate Rises to 2.8% as 85 Cases Reported From 2,985 Samples

24 January 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Davis Ayega

Nairobi — Kenya recorded 85 COVID-19 cases on Sunday marking a 2.8 per cent positivity rate which was slightly above a 2.5 average reported in recent days.

The daily positivity rate however remained below a 5 per cent containment threshold recommended by the World Health Organization signaling gains made in putting infections under control.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the infections reported on Sunday were identified from 2,985 samples tested within 24 hours.

Kenya has so far conducted 1,156,106 tests since March, 2020 with 99,983 cases having been registered since.

Nairobi County produced the highest number of cases after posting 70 cases followed by Kiambu which recorded two cases.

Twenty-five patients who were under the home-based care programme were cleared of the virus while another eight were discharged from various hospitals bringing the total number of recoveries in the country to 82,969.

Four more people succumbed to the virus raising the country's fatalities to 1,744.

The ministry of health is banking of the delivery of vaccine doses in to further suppress virus-related deaths.

COVID-19 vaccines are set to start arriving in the country from April from various suppliers including Pfizer, AstraZeneca, and Johnson and Johnson.

Schools resumed in-person learning on January 4 even as President Uhuru Kenyatta extended the night curfew that starts at 10pm to 4am to March 12.

Bars and restaurants in the country have been operating under strict COVID-19 regulations while large crowds remain suspended.

