Kenya: Covid-19 - KQ Suspends Flights to France and the Netherlands

23 January 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Bonface Otieno

Kenya Airways has suspended flights to France and the Netherlands due to the new Covid-19 regulations in Europe that have resulted in a depressed passenger demand.

In a statement yesterday, KQ said the suspension will only affect travel plans in February.

The airline, however said it expects to resume regular services to France on March 3 and the Netherlands on March 7.

KQ resumed international flights in August after a six-month hiatus blamed on Covid -19 travel restrictions globally, initially dropping direct flights to the United States in a shift that saw the national carrier cut the routes it serves by half.

"We will keep customers updated in case of changes to the resumption plans," said a brief statement from the airline's corporate communications department.

The company said customers who had booked to fly to France and the Netherlands would get alternative flight options.

The carrier, did not, however indicates the options or the number of travellers affected.

"The airline sincerely apologises for the inconvenience caused as a result of the cancellations," the statement added.

The decision to suspend flights to France and the Netherlands comes at a time the carrier is planning pay cuts of up to 30 per cent due to financial challenges occasioned by the global pandemic.

Kenya Airways chief executive, Allan Kilavuka said in a memo to employees weeks ago that the new cost-cutting measures are aimed at keeping the airline afloat.

The measure targets workers getting a monthly pay of ShSh45,000 and above.

The pay cuts of five to 30 per cent take effect this month and will remain for six to 12 months.

Mr Kiilavuka added that the company would not pay deferred salaries that have been accrued from April 2020.

The Kenya Aviation Workers Union (Kawu) have however opposed fresh round of pay cuts and non-payment to deferred salaries imposed to (KQ) workers by management starting this month, terming the move illegal.

botienpo@ke.nationmedia.com

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
UK Slammed for Its 'Unethical' Poaching of African Health Workers
Cyclone Eloise Hits Mozambique, Killing Beira Residents
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ugandan Court to Rule on Bobi Wine 'House Arrest' Case
Who Killed Ethiopia's Respected Former Foreign Minister?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.