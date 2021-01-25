Kenya: No New Covid-19 Deaths in Kenya As Cases Near 100,000

23 January 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Amina Wako

Kenya now has a total of 99,898 declared Covid-19 infections, the Health ministry announced Saturday, after 5,091 more samples were tested for the disease and 129 new cases found.

In a statement, Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said that number of samples raised the total tested in Kenya so far to 1,153,121.

The coronavirus disease was first reported in Wuhan, China, on December 31, 2019 and in Kenya on March 13, 2020.

The ministry also announced that Kenya's death toll remained 1,740 as no new death was reported over the past 24 hours.

Case distribution

Of the 129 new patients, 108 were Kenyans, 21 foreigners, 79 male, 50 female the youngest three months old and the oldest 83 years.

In terms of cases by county, Nairobi led with 81 cases and was followed by Kiambu and Mombasa with eight each.

Then came, Siaya with seven, Nakuru five, Kajiado and Kilifi four each, Uasin Gishu and Kitui three each, Turkana two, and Homa Bay, Kisii, Machakos and Meru one each.

CS reported 70 new recoveries, 44 of them in hospital and 26 under the home-based care programme, raising the national tally of recoveries to 82,936.

Admissions

As of Saturday, 541 patients had been admitted to health facilities countywide while 1,564 were under home-based isolation and care.

Twenty seven patients were in Intensive Care Units (ICU), 16 of them on ventilatory support, 10 on supplemental oxygen and one under observation.

Another 14 patients were also on supplementary oxygen but in general wards (10) and High Dependency Units (four),

