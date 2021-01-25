Kenya: Vihiga United Upset Gor Mahia at Kasarani

BetKing Premier League returnees Vihiga United stun record champions Gor Mahia edging them by a solitary goal at Kasarani Annex on Saturday.

Dennis Simiyu scored in the 86th minute to seal maximum points for the visitors in a match attended by a handful of Gor Mahia fans.

K'Ogalo had recorded identical 3-1 wins against Mathare United and Western Stima on January 14 and Western Stima respectively but Vihiga United proved a hard nut to crack from the onset.

This is the first defeat for Gor's Portuguese coach Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto since taking over three weeks ago.

Vihiga United were solid at the back keeping out K'Ogalo's attacking trio Clifftone Miheso, Tito Okello and Samuel Onyango for the better part of the game.

Vihiga were the first to threaten in the fifth minute through a freekick taken by Dennis Ombeva but Joachim Oluoch cleared the danger.

K'Ogalo's first real chance fell to Okello whose header from captain Kenneth Muguna's free kick in the 22nd minute went inches over the bar with Vihiga keeper Alube well beaten.

Vihiga thought they had won a penalty in the 25th minute after David Simiyu was brought down in the box by Charles Momanyi but the centre referee ignored the incident.

Sammy Okoth made the first change after the restart bringing in Michael Odongo for Johnstone Kidambu.

Simiyu blew a way good chance in the 53rd minute, shooting wide with Gor Mahia's custodian Boniface Oluoch well beaten.

Two minutes later, the misfiring Okello failed to convert a clear chance, releasing a powerful shot that flew over the bar.

Vaz Pinto made two changes, bringing in John Macharia and Burundian Jules Ulimwengu in the 65th and 71st minute for Samuel Onyango and Alpha Onyango respectively. He also replaced the jaded Miheso with Sydney Ochieng in the 80th minute.

In the 86th minute, Simiyu rifled home from close range past Boniface Oluoch following a mix up in Gor Mahia's defence to give the visitors the lead.

Gor wasted two clear chances in stoppage time through Macharia and Ulimwengu to suffer their third defeat of the season.