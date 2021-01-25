Kenya: Ulinzi, Posta Share Spoils

Ulinzi Stars' long wait for a second win in the Betking Premier League continued on Saturday after they were held to a barren draw by Posta Rangers at Utalii Grounds in Nairobi.

Ulinzi's only win this season in eight matches that they have played is a 2-0 home win over Kakamega Homeboyz on December 23 last year.

The draw against Posta, which saw the Soldiers move to 11th place on the log on nine points was their sixth this season. They have lost once, 1-0 to champions Gor Mahia on December 12.

For hosts Posta, the draw was the seventh in nine matches.

Sammy Omollo side's only victory was a 1-0 win over Vihiga United on January 17, while their only loss of the season came on November 29, when KCB trounced them 3-0.

"This being our eighth match of the season, I expected a victory because the team has now attained the fitness required. It is clear that we have a problem in our attack, which we must work on immediately to win matches," said Ulinzi's coach Benjamin Nyangweso.

His opposite number Omollo said: "A draw against ulinzi to me is not bad. It is upon us to work hard in our attack because our defending has been superb."

After a first five minutes with no attempts on both ends, Posta's goalkeeper Byrne Omondi was drawn into action from a corner-kick delivery by the soldiers, before Daniel Waweru's eighth minute cross inside the box went begging.

The first chance of the match arrived in the 16th minute when goalkeeper Omondi failed to deal with Bernard Ongoma's well worked free-kick, Oscar Wamalwa failing to slot home from the follow-up.

The soldiers continued to dictate the exchanges, and in the 20th minute, Waweru fired wide, a few yards from the box.

Moments later, Ezekiel Okare failed to find his teammates inside Ulinzi's box with a cross from the corner area, in what was one of the few moves by the mailmen to trouble the visitors.

Goalkeeper James Saruni twice denied Okare, from a header in the 30th minute and a tame shot in the 43rd minute against the run of play.

Posta were the first to threaten in the second half, with Jackson Dwang failing to score from a cross upfront, before Wamalwa's header on the other end flew over the bar.

Saruni saved Ulinzi from going down in the 52nd minute from Dennis Oalo's powerful drive after a brilliant run on the left.