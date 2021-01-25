Kenya: Health Ministry Posts Nil Coronavirus Deaths, 129 New Infections

23 January 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Julie Owino

Nairobi — The health ministry announced zero coronavirus-triggered deaths on Saturday as the daily virus positivity rate maintained a 2.5 per cent average.

Deaths recorded since the virus struck in 2020 stood at 1,740 after a single fatality was reported on Friday.

The ministry however reported 129 new coronavirus cases out of 5, 091 samples that were screened within 24 hours raising infections reported since March 2020 to 99,898.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, through a statement to newsrooms, said the confirmed cases included 108 Kenyans and 21 foreign nationals.

Nairobi recorded the highest number of cases at 81, followed by Kiambu (8), Mombasa (8), Siaya (7).

Homabay, Kisii, Machakos and Meru counties reported a case each.

Kagwe added that 70 patients recovered from the disease, with 44 recovering from various health facilities. Twenty-six others recovered under home-based care.

He said 541 patients were as of Saturday admitted in various health facilities countrywide with 1,564 others listed under home-based care.

There were 27 patients in Intensive Care Unit, 16 of whom were on ventilator support, 10 on supplemental oxygen and 1 on observation.

Another 14 patients were separately on supplementary oxygen with 10 of them in general wards, the other 4 being in the High Dependency Unit.

