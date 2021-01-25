Kenya: Water Hyacinth Harvester Set to Start Work in Lake Victoria After Gathering Dust for Years

22 January 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Ojwang Joe

Kisumu — A water hyacinth harvester machine purchased at Sh100 million in 2015 has been transferred from the Ministry of Environment and Forestry to the Ministry of East Africa and Regional Development to start operation.

The machine that was idle at the Port of Kisumu was purchased by the Ministry of Environment and Forestry through phase two of the Lake Victoria Environmental Project (LVEMP) jointly funded by the government and the World Bank.

Environmental and Forestry Principal Secretary Dr Chris Kiptoo handed over the harvester to Dr Margaret Mwakima, Principal Secretary, State Department for Regional and Northern Corridor Development.

Kiptoo said the harvester will be under the Lake Basin Development Authority (LBDA) since it works with a number of counties within the Lake Victoria Basin.

"As a ministry of environment we feel that the issue of managing the water hyacinth can best be done by the Lake Basin Development Authority because it covers more counties," he said.

The PS said resources in the lake are threatened by the weed thus the urgency to operationalize the harvester which has stayed for long without doing the intended work.

Mwakima hailed the transfer of the asset to her ministry and challenged the management of LBDA to take up the challenge and ensure the weed is eradicated out of the lake.

"It is now the responsibility of LBDA to ensure that this water hyacinth becomes a history as far as Lake Victoria is concerned," she said.

Mwakima announced that the harvester is able to harvest 3 tones per every harvest and can harvest 15 tones per hour.

The machine took too long to operate due to lack of some components which had to be shipped from abroad.

The ministry of environment and forestry also handed over two trucks to LBDA to ferry the weed from the lake's shores once it is removed.

According to researchers, satellite images indicate that the weed has taken over about 4,000 hectares of the lake, blocking several beaches and hindering transport and fishing expeditions in what is blamed on the reduction of fish in the country.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
UK Slammed for Its 'Unethical' Poaching of African Health Workers
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Cyclone Eloise Hits Mozambique, Killing Beira Residents
Ugandan Court to Rule on Bobi Wine 'House Arrest' Case
Who Killed Ethiopia's Respected Former Foreign Minister?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.