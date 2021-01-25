Rwanda: Kigali-Based Varsities Opt for Digital Learning Amid Lockdown

22 January 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edwin Ashimwe

Higher learning institutions in Kigali have resorted to digital learning in order to prevent students from lagging behind their counterparts in other parts of the country, The New Times has learnt.

The move follows the government's decision to impose a lockdown in the capital as part of efforts to contain the current spike of Covid-19 cases.

Kigali has up to 50 percent of the roughly 30 higher learning Universities in the country. A number of those operating out of the city are subsidiaries of other institutions according to figures from Higher Education Council (HEC).

This, according to experts, has interrupted progress for students who were adapting back to normal class sessions after a seven-month halt last year.

Speaking to The New Times, Gustave Tombola, the Vice-Chancellor of University of Kigali, said that students at his institution resorted back to digital learning on Wednesday, January 19, to prevent any academic backslide.

"Students are skilled with digital tools since it was the major means of learning that they used in 2020, the major challenge some of them are facing is internet access or the cost of the internet," he said.

This, according to Tombola, has necessitated the institution to appeal for a hybrid learning model, especially for students who are experiencing high living expenses in Kigali.

"The latter was applied for, and we hope to get a response soon from the Higher Education Council (HEC," he added.

Tombola shares similar sentiments with Callixte Kabera, Vice-Chancellor at the University of Tourism, Technology and Business Studies, who noted that UTB has since re-activated e-learning.

"At large, we were doing well since we resumed studies in October last year. The turnout of students was good around 80 per cent of total students on both campuses (Kigali and Rubavu). Basically, the transition from digital back to physical was good," he said.

Asked about the capacity of teachers to deliver lessons online, Kabera, who at the same time serves as the President of the Private University association noted that, "This is no longer a problem."

"We are imparting our students with appropriate skills to navigate through digital skills. Regarding the tools, nowadays, more than half of our students are equipped with ICT devices that facilitate them to follow remote instructions. Those who are unable to cope, they have to wait until face-to-face studies are resumed." He added.

Need for a clear policy

Asked about the fact that the majority of varsity students have no digital devices to facilitate e-learning programs, Kabera revealed that there was lack of a clear policy.

"It is worth noting that since education has been disrupted by Covid-19 and that most of the students without IT devices affected, now more than ever, parents have invested in acquiring these tools."

He added, "What is needed is a policy backing this trend whereby each student entering University should own an IT device to support their studies. The rest would be fine."

"It is hard not to fall back because the majority of the students have no devices to access online classes. Even those who improvise and use their personal gadgets like phones, internet are costly. For this not to affect the quality of education, there is need for a clear policy for the digital infrastructure," said a lecturer at UTB who preferred to be anonymous.

Unfair strategy

Murinzi, (first name with-held), a second-year student at the University of Kigali, described the move as unfair owing to the fact that students are asked to sit for exams immediately when they return to campus.

"I think it is unfair. Most of us have no devices but we are asked to sit for exams (CAT) which can compromise our grades. In most cases, we are given one day to revise. This is unfair to me," he reiterated.

Read the original article on New Times.

