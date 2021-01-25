Kenya: Gor Beaten By Vihiga as Tusker Whip Zoo to Go Top of the Table

Nairobi — Champions Gor Mahia fell 0-1 at home against Vihiga United while Tusker FC climbed at the top of the table after a 2-1 victory over Zoo FC in Football Kenya Federation Premier League matches played on Saturday.

At the Moi International Sports Center Kasarani, Denis Wafula was the hero for minnows Vihiga, netting the lone goal late into the game on the 87 minutes to end a losing run and pick a second win of the season.

The result saw Gor drop to 10th on the log with nine points after winning three out of the six games they have played so far, but they have the advantage of having three matches in hand.

For Vihiga, they jumped out of the relegation zone to occupy 14th spot on eight points, three above Western Stima who are 16th with five points.

In Nakuru, Tusker FC had to come a goal down to edge out bottom side Zoo FC after Alex Onchwari had given the home team the lead in the 32nd minute and hand them the lead heading to the break.

The Robert Matano side came into the second half meaning business with Luke Namanda equalizing for the 11-time league champions just a minute after the break before Henry Meja sealed the win five minutes to stoppage time.

In other results, Ambrose Sifuna scored the lone goal as Sofapaka edged out Nairobi City Stars 1-0 while Posta Rangers, a team that has picked the most draws shared a goalless draw with Ulinzi Stars.