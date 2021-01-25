South Africa: Suspects Arrested During Festive Season Operations

press release

Steve Vukile Tshwete and Kei Road Police members were busy with Festive season operations over the weekend when they arrested eight (8) suspects for outstanding warrants of arrest, malicious damage to property and assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm (Assault GBH).

During their on duty activities to ensure that the community is following all Level 3 Covid-19 restrictions and that no crime is being committed and funerals were monitored police patrolled extensively.

These suspects will be appearing at King William's Town Magistrate Court soon.

Amathole Acting District Commissioner Brigadier Ngangema Xakavu applauded the members for ensuring that the perpetrators are behind bars. "We will keep on doing these operations to ensure that our citizens are safe and secure", he added.