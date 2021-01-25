South Africa: Yacoob Calls High Noon At CSA and Its Members Council

analysis

In essence, the interim board wants the council to vote itself into irrelevance.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

The end of the three-month tenure of Cricket South Africa's (CSA) interim board can be counted in days, and whether they will complete their mandate is still in the balance.

When CSA's Members Council finally accepted the demand by Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa to appoint an interim board to sort out cricket administration's version of a teenagers' bedroom last November, two weeks of their tenure had already elapsed.

Because of that delay, which was laced with lashings of self-preservation by the council and members of the CSA's executive, the interim board will now stay on until 15 February. It was originally supposed to release the reins on 31 January.

Those extra 15 days might seem irrelevant, but given the energy and pace at which the interim board has worked under chair Zak Yacoob, they won't waste a minute.

Judge Yacoob, the former Constitutional Court Justice, has been an iron fist in a velvet glove.

And his parting shot to the CSA and the council is in essence to force the latter to vote itself into irrelevance.

Too many...