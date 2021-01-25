Tanzania: Mwinyi, Hamad Commit to Blue Economy

ZANZIBAR President Dr Hussein Mwinyi and his two Vice-Presidents have revealed the 8th phase government's appetite for economic growth with focus on 'Blue Economy'.

Dr Mwinyi made the remarks when he met Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation Prof Palamagamba Kabudi, who had, at different occasions, met with top leaders of Zanzibar, an opportunity they used to discuss various issues of development.

This was his first official meeting in Zanzibar with President Mwinyi, First Vice-President Maalim Seif Sharif Hamad and Second Vice-President Hemed Suleiman Abdulla, all revealing the Isles appetite for economic growth with focus on 'Blue Economy.'

In his first meeting at the State House, President Mwinyi informed Prof Kabudi that Zanzibar has decided to establish itself as a business and investment centre, urging the Ambassadors of the United Republic of Tanzania wherever they are, to advertise and promote Zanzibar.

"Our ambassadors should advertise Zanzibar in their embassies abroad particularly wooing investors, promoting tourism and marketing spice products," Dr Mwinyi told the Foreign Affairs delegation, which also included Deputy Minister William Ole Nasha and Permanent Secretary Ambassador Wilbert Ibuge.

He said that the ambassadors have every reason to use the opportunity of their presence in foreign countries, to promote Zanzibar, especially considering that the archipelago has many attractions in the tourism industry and favourable investment climate.

Dr Mwinyi said the ongoing preparations for the blue economy include training, capacity building, and public awareness which include the importance of conservation of environment and historical sites and forests, tourism, farming spices and other farm products used in hotels, and fishing.

"It is high time for the Zanzibar youths and staff working here to build relations with their counterparts in Dodoma and other public institutions in Mainland with aim at exchanging experience. We also aim to strengthen the existing fish farm in Beit el ras area so that it can provide services in and out of Zanzibar," the President said.

He added that under the Government of National Unity (GNU), which has brought peace, and unity in the country, it has also created an enabling environment to achieve development goals including fulfilling the promises made to the people during the last election campaign.

Dr Mwinyi said that since the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation belongs to the Union, he has high hopes that collaboration between the Ministry and the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar will be strengthened in achieving the intended goals.

On his part Prof Kabudi congratulated the President of Zanzibar for the landslide victory in the election pegged at 76.6 per cent of all votes during the General Elections held in October, 2020 and that the victory shows the confidence that the people of Zanzibar have in CCM party and Dr Mwinyi.

During the election campaign Dr Mwinyi promised to build a strong economy, strengthen Union, unity among citizens, and reconciliation as well as prosperity to the people of Zanzibar, as Prof Kabudi commended Isles government for its efforts in strengthening unity and maintaining peace.

When Prof Kabudi met with First Vice-President Maalim Seif, the latter advised the Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation Ministry to support Zanzibar in all aspects at this time of rebuilding the country after elections.

"Foreign Ministry has a lot it can do for Zanzibar, we hope you will play a big role in supporting us," Hamad told Prof Kabudi.

The Minister commended him as ACT-Wazalendo opposition leader to accept working in Zanzibar under GNU.

Prof Kabudi also spared time to meet with Second Vice-President Mr Hemed Abdulla, who is responsible for union matters and union affairs, saying the 8th phase government has started well with increased cooperation with union government.

"So far, we are on track with hope of increased collaboration for the benefit of our people," Mr Abdulla said before the foreign affairs delegation also promised to strengthen the collaboration.